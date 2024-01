The Winter Activity Centre in the North Bank Lodge at Pippy Park is scheduled to open tomorrow.

During the winter, the Pippy Park campground is transformed into an area suitable for snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. Trails are lit for evening use and there is no cost to use the trails.

Equipment can be rented also. Payment is accepted by debit/credit only as the Winter Activity Centre is transitioning to cashless payments.

Drop-in ski lessons are also available.