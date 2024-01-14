Wind and Storm Surge Warning in effect for western Newfoundland Sunday as low tracks into eastern Quebec

A potent area of low pressure will track into eastern Quebec today. This low is currently driving snow in much of Labrador, and a Blowing Snow Advisory remains in effect until this evening for the Churchill Valley and the Churchill Falls area. Most of the snow is done in that area, and an additional 5 cm is expected, and winds will gust as high as 60 km/h.
This same low will drive wind, a wintry mix of snow, ice, and rain, and even some high water levels over the Island today while the snow moves into eastern Labrador. Wind Warnings are in effect from Channel-Port aux Basques to Parson’s Pond-Hawke’s Bay until this afternoon. Wind speeds will gust as high as 100 km/h for most areas. The exception will be those areas that see enhanced southerlies, where gusts will be as high as 140 km/h. This includes the Wreckhouse area. A Wreckhosue Wind Warning and a Wind Warning are in effect for Channel-Port aux Basques.
Channel-Port aux Basques is also under a Storm Surge Warning for today’s high tide. The area most likely to see the storm surge is between La Poile and Port aux Basques and on coastlines that face southeast. Large waves of 3 to 5 metres breaking near shore are going to drive higher than normal water levels along the coast, especially near high tide. According to ECCC NL, these large waves can cause damage to coastal infrastructure, especially at locations that have been prone to impacts during similar events in the past.
The Future Radar shows how the precipitation will progress across the Province today quite well. You can also get a sense of what the temperatures will do. Note that as the man band of precipitation moves eastward across NL, it weakens. That is due to the area of low pressure moving farther west from western Labrador and weakening as it does so.
Snowfall, ice, and rainfall amounts look minimal across the Island today, as no weather alerts for any weather types are currently in effect. Conditions may get locally stormy or icy over parts of Cetnral, Interior, and western later this morning into the afternoon. So, if you’re hesitant about traveling in winter weather, you’ll likely want to hold off until later today or tomorrow.
Another weak area of low pressure will track over the Island between late Sunday night and Monday afternoon. This will bring some snow to portions of Central and Eastern during the day on Monday. At this point, snowfall amounts don’t look impressive, but this could make for slick driving in those areas at times tomorrow.
Stay tuned for further updates!