Will be feelin’ like summer on the first day of school

The remnants of Tropical Storm Gert are spinning south of Newfoundland and east of Nova Scotia this evening. That is driving broad, easterly flow, across much of the region today. That setup has brought fog to eastern sections of the Island, while the West Coast, Southwest Coast, and much of Labrador have seen sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 20s, to near 30°!
For tonight we will see scattered showers around this low on the eastern and southern side of the Island. Otherwise, we can expect almost clear skies across the Province. Lows will be into the middle teens on the Island and lower to middle teens in Labrador.
Wednesday, the first day of school in the 2023 school year, will see morning showers in eastern Newfoundland shift toward the south and southwest coast in the afternoon as the wind direction turns from easterly to southerly. Expect highs on the island int he 20 to 26 range, with the coolest readings being found south. It will also be muggy, with humidex values approaching the upper 20s to lower 30s in some areas. Labrador will see highs in the middle to upper 20s, however, clouds will be on the increase in the north and west during the afternoon as a cold front begins to approach the area.
Thursday will see more showers on the Island, along with some sunny breaks and the odd thunderstorm possibility as well. Highs reach the lower 20s. Labrador will see a cooler day, with periods of rain throughout. Highs in the lower teens.
Friday will see showers over parts of the Island, with cooler highs in the middle teens to lower 20s, as the wind turns northerly. Again expect more clouds than sun. Periods of rain will be found in Labrador West.
The weekend, at this point, looks like much of the same.