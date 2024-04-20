Whooping Cough cases increase across the province

The number of cases of whooping cough is increasing across Newfoundland and Labrador and the Chief Medical Officer of Health is encouraging residents to ensure they are up to date with their vaccinations.

The respiratory infection caused by the bacterium Bordetella pertussis can lead to severe complications, especially in vulnerable populations.

Pertussis typically begins with cold-like symptoms such as a runny nose, mild fever and cough. As the illness progresses, individuals may experience episodes of severe, prolonged coughing, often accompanied by a distinctive “whooping” sound during inhalation. These coughing fits can persist for up to eight weeks.

Pertussis spreads when an infected person coughs or sneezes, as well as from contact with contaminated surfaces. Given its contagious nature, pertussis can easily be transmitted within communities.