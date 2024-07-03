Whitbourne RCMP investigates theft of Snack Shack structure; seeks public’s assistance

Whitbourne RCMP is investigating the theft of a wooden structure used as a food canteen called the ‘Snack Shack’, which was stolen from Markland on June 30. Police received the report on Sunday evening that the structure, which was used by youth in the area to sell food items, was taken from the side of the Main Road near the bridge in Markland. It was loaded into the back of a black pickup truck, possibly a Ford F-150. The owners would like the structure returned.

The investigation is continuing.