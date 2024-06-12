Wet roads and areas of fog for the morning drive

On the west coast, roads are wet. Parts of central, the south coast, and the Avalon Peninsula are seeing fog. Across Labrador, roads are dry with good visibility.

The MV Terra Nova is travelling to Bay L’Argent today for maintenance and will return to Rencontre once finished. The departure time from Bay L’Argent is unknown. Other ferries are on time.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet Flight 53 is delayed. In Deer Lake, Westjet flights 518 and 523 are delayed. Flights are on time in Gander.