West-end collision sends one person to hospital

A collision at a busy intersection in the west end of St. John’s on Monday evening sent one person to hospital.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Topsail Road and Cowan Avenue shortly before 9:30 p.m. following the two-vehicle collision. The vehicles involved, both SUV’s, sustained significant damage in the crash, which blocked the southbound lanes of Cowan Avenue for some time.

Both drivers, who were the only occupants of the vehicles, were assessed by paramedics, with one being taken to hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known, however they weren’t believed to be serious.