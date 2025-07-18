Bonavista RCMP responds to stabbing

The RCMP has arrested 52-year-old Jerry Pearce after receiving a report of a stabbing at a home in Bonavista on Wednesday evening.

Officers attended the home and located the victim. Paramedics attended the scene, but the victim declined treatment. Pearce, who was known to the victim and identified as the accused, was located at a nearby residence and arrested.

He faces charges of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and failure to comply with a condition of a release order.

He appeared in court on Thursday and was remanded into custody. Pearce will appear in court again today for a bail hearing.