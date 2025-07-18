Road closures for the St. John’s Pride Parade on Sunday

The St. John’s Pride Parade takes place on Sunday at noon.

The parade will begin on New Gower Street in front of City Hall, and travel East on Duckworth Street, before turning up Ordinance Street, onto Military Road, and ending in Bannerman Park.

To facilitate logistics and parade set up, there will be several road closures.

Road closures will be in place between 7:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. for New Gower Street, Duckworth Street, Ordinance Street, Military Road, and Bannerman Road.

There will be no parking on New Gower Street Eastbound from Waldegrave Street to Duckworth Street, Duckworth Street from New Gower Street to Ordinance Street, and Bannerman Road from Military Road to the Park Entrance.

Parking is limited for the event. Accessible parking will be available at St. Thomas Anglican Church. The Sensory Friendly Zone is located on Duckworth Street between LSPU Hall and Prescott Street.

The inclement weather date for the parade is Sunday, July 27.