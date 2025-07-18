Man arrested in connection with overdose death of 14-year-old in Mount Pearl

The RNC have charged a man for the overdose death of a youth in Mount Pearl.

Just after 11:30 p.m. on March 14, Operational Patrol Services responded to a home in Mount Pearl where a teen male was found unresponsive. The 14-year-old was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled his death a result of an overdose. The RNC has since determined the youth ingested what he believed to be Xanax and Dilaudid but actually contained a deadly concoction of synthetic opioids.

On May 1, the RNC Major Crime Unit and the Weapons and Drugs Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in St. John’s, seizing various drugs under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, including the synthetic opioid, phenazolam.

Yesterday (July 17), a 19-year-old male from St. John’s was arrested on charges of:

Manslaughter

Criminal negligence causing death

Trafficking in a controlled substance (protonitzene)

Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine, ketamine, phenazolam)

The accused has been released to appear in Provincial Court at a later date.

The RNC is asking anyone with information to assist the investigation contact police directly at 709-729-8000. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.