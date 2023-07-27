News

West coast Mi’kmaq artist to have creation displayed on coin produced by Royal Canadian Mint

By Don Bradshaw
Published on July 27, 2023 at 8:35 pm

A Mi’kmaq artist on the province’s west coast will soon have one of his creations displayed on the back of a coin being produced by the Royal Canadian Mint. NTV’s Don Bradshaw has that story.

