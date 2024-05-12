News

Crews douse overnight fire in west-end basement apartment

Posted: May 12, 2024 4:54 am
By Earl Noble


Firefighters made quick work of a fire in the basement apartment of a home on Larkhall Street, in the west end of St. John’s, early Sunday morning.

Crews were called shortly after 2:00 a.m. to the home, and arrived to find smoke coming from the basement. Upon entry into the home, crews found fire in downstairs room. An attack line was quickly laid and firefighters were able to knock down the flames in short order.

One person was helped from the apartment and taken to a waiting ambulance. They received treatment from paramedics at the scene, however they were not taken to hospital.

The apartment sustained significant fire, smoke, and water damage. The upstairs apartment, which was reportedly vacant, sustained some smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A firefighters looks out through the door of a home on Larkhall Street, as crews fight a fire in the basement apartment. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Fire caused smoke damage throughout a home on Larkhall Street. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Fire caused smoke damage throughout a home on Larkhall Street. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Firefighters use a fan to clear smoke from a home on Larkhall Street following a fire. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Fire Captain Paul Grandy (left) speaks with Platoon Chief Mike Hall at the scene of a fire on Larkhall Street. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJFRD Firefighter Matt Mercer on the scene of a fire on Larkhall Street (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Firefighters on the scene of a fire on Larkhall Street. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Fire Lieutenant Mike Newhook, assigned to Rapid Intervention Crew, looks on as crews fight a fire on Larkhall Street. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Fire Captain Bob Hiscock on the scene of a fire on Larkhall Street (Earl Noble / NTV News)
