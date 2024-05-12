Crews douse overnight fire in west-end basement apartment

Firefighters made quick work of a fire in the basement apartment of a home on Larkhall Street, in the west end of St. John’s, early Sunday morning.

Crews were called shortly after 2:00 a.m. to the home, and arrived to find smoke coming from the basement. Upon entry into the home, crews found fire in downstairs room. An attack line was quickly laid and firefighters were able to knock down the flames in short order.

One person was helped from the apartment and taken to a waiting ambulance. They received treatment from paramedics at the scene, however they were not taken to hospital.

The apartment sustained significant fire, smoke, and water damage. The upstairs apartment, which was reportedly vacant, sustained some smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

