Weekend system to bring heavy rainfall, gusty winds to Newfoundland

An area of low pressure will develop off the coast of the Carolinas this evening and begin to track northeast. As this low moves toward the region, it will spread rainfall across Atlantic Canada overnight and Saturday. And in some areas, the rain will continue through Sunday. This low-pressure centre will also tap into some tropical moisture, which will lead to intense rainfall rates, at times, later Saturday into Sunday. There will also be some wind with it, although for most areas we’re only talking gusts to 90 km/h. The exception will be in the Wreckhouse area, where gusts will peak near 120 km/h from the southeast, on Saturday afternoon.
WEATHER ALERTS
Ahead of this system, Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued Special Weather Statements and a Rainfall Warning for parts of the Island, along with a Wreckhouse Wind Warning. Areas under the Rainfall Warning can expect to see upward of 90 mm of rain, while location in the Special Weather Statement will generally see as much as 50 mm (east) to to 70 mm (west). You can find the details on these alerts right here.
THE RAIN
The rainfall will come in two waves. One during the afternoon and evening Saturday and a second late Saturday night into Sunday. The first wave will affect most of the Island, while the second wave primarily affect souther, central and western areas. The highest rainfall totals will be found on the South Coast, and parts of the West Coast, where over 70 mm is possible. Areas farther east will generally see less rain, with the least falling over the northeast coast.
THE WIND
Wind speeds will increase Saturday afternoon and will peak Saturday evening over southern and eastern areas before subsiding somewhat late Saturday night. Sunday will see the wind speeds ramp back up again, however, the peak speeds will be somewhat lower than Saturdays. Expect gusts Saturday as high as 90 km/h, while Sunday will see gusts to 70 km/h.
TEMPERATURES
Temperatures will be in the teens on Saturday and Sunday, before falling to the single digits on Monday as cooler air moves in. Enjoy the warmth this weekend, because these may be the last teens we see for a good long while, based on the long-range forecast. Labrador will see cooler readings, too, over the weekend. But no major weather looks to be in play for the Big Land.
