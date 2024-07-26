Enjoy the “cool” weather Saturday because a hot stretch of weather starts Sunday

Our Saturday will be a lovely summer day across much of the Province. Expect blue skies and temperatures in the upper teens to mid-20s for highs. A few showers will be found in the Big Land later.
Sunday will see a return to the hot temperatures we saw a couple of weeks ago, and it looks like that is just the start of a long stretch of hot weather that will continue through much of next week. Many locations of NL, minus south-facing shorelines, will see highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s, with humidex values into the mid-30s at a minimum. I expect Heat Warnings to be issued.
In addition, the fire danger will only increase across the Province as the warm, dry, and breezy weather sets in.
I review all the details in Friday’s forecast from the NTV Evening News Hour.