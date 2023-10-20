Rainfall Warning(s) in effect for various areas of Newfoundland this weekend

A Wreckhouse Wind Warning is also in effect for Saturday afternoon. Details below

A Rainfall Warning is in effect for the following areas from Saturday morning through Sunday morning:

Burgeo – Ramea

Channel – Port aux Basques

Rain, at times heavy, is expected.

Total rainfall: 50 to 80 mm, except 80 to 110 mm in Burgeo – Ramea.

Locations: southwestern Newfoundland.

Time span: continuing through Sunday morning.

Similar storms in the past have caused hazardous driving conditions, road shoulder erosion and road washouts, and localized flooding, especially in poor drainage areas.

Remarks: Rainfall rates of 5 to 15 mm per hour are possible in the heaviest downpours.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

A Rainfall Warning is in effect for the following areas from today through Sunday:

Green Bay – White Bay (Baie Verte Peninsula)

Buchans and the Interior

Burin Peninsula

Connaigre

Bay St. George

Corner Brook and vicinity

Deer Lake – Humber Valley

Gros Morne

Parson’s Pond – Hawke’s Bay

Port Saunders and the Straits

The Northern Peninsula East

Total rainfall: 40 to 60 mm, except up to 80 mm over parts of western Newfoundland.

Locations: western Newfoundland, Buchans and the interior, Burin, Connaigre, and the Great Northern Peninsulas.

Similar storms in the past have caused hazardous driving conditions, road shoulder erosion and road washouts, and localized flooding, especially in poor drainage areas.

Remarks: Rain at times heavy will begin this morning and taper to showers or periods of light rain this evening. Precipitation will then reintensify on Sunday morning and persist throughout the day.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Rainfall warnings are issued when significant rainfall is expected.

A Rainfall Warning is in effect for the following areas for Saturday afternoon and evening:

The Avalon Peninsula Southwest

The Avalon Peninsula Southeast

Rain, at times heavy, is expected.

Total rainfall: 30 to 50 mm.

Maximum wind gusts: southeasterly 80 km/h, locally higher gusts possible.

Locations: southern Avalon Peninsula.

Time span: this afternoon and evening.

Similar storms in the past have caused hazardous driving conditions and localized flooding, especially in poor drainage areas.

A Wreckhouse Wind Warning is in effect for this afternoon for the following area:

Channel – Port aux Basques

Strong winds are expected or occurring.

Time span: this afternoon.

Maximum gusts: southeasterly up to 120 km/h in the Wreckhouse area.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.

Wreckhouse wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds.