Wednesday starts with bitter temperatures and wind chills

Temperatures across the Province this morning, as of 6:30 AM NST, are bitterly cold. Readings on the Island are into the minus teens below freezing, with wind chills in the -25 to -35 range. Labrador isn’t fairing much butter, with wind chills as low as -40.
As cold as it will be this morning, as the arctic is directly overhead, we will see things slowly try to warm up as the coldest air departs the Province throughout the day. This will result in slowly moderating temperatures this morning and afternoon, and by evening, most of us will be in the minus teens. Temperatures will continue to rise, or hold, overnight into early Thursday before we repeat a similar cycle Thursday afternoon and evening.
Weather-wise today, aside from it being cold, there will be some onshore flurries over western Newfoundland and light snow arriving in northern and western Labrador this afternoon. It will also be breezy across the board. Areas not seeing flurries will generally see a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day.
I’ll have a more detailed update for you later today. Meantime, stay warm!
Eddie