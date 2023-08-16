Wednesday morning forecast; slow improvements today as the showers depart

This morning we are waking up to more showers and clouds across a good chunk of the Island, specifically in central and eastern areas. There are even some foggy patches. Farther west we are looking at some breaks of clear sky.
Temperatures are into the mid-teens and wind speeds are light on the Island. Labrador is seeing readings in the lower teens and even some single digits to begin the day.
Today will see clouds decrease across the Island from west to east. In the west, the skies will turn sunny this morning, in Central that will be this afternoon, and in the east, it may not be until this evening.
Temperatures this afternoon will creep into the mid-teens to lower 20s for most areas of the Province. There will be some pop-up showers in Labrador West later today. Most of which should be minor.
A peek at the extended
The rest of this week looks pretty good. Expect sunshine Thursday and Friday, with highs in the upper teens to lower 20s across the Province. The next chance of rain comes on Friday night and Saturday for Labrador West and the Island portion of the Province. I’ll further updates on this.
Have a great day!
Eddie