Wednesday brings a Snowfall Warning for the Avalon Peninsula, Northeast Newfoundland

A deepening area of low pressure will pass east of the Avalon Peninsula on Wednesday. This will bring an area of heavy precipitation over eastern Newfoundland between the late morning hours and the early evening. Due to the cold air being in place behind our departing weather maker, most of this will fall as snow, although in some areas it will start as rain.
The heaviest snowfall rates will be in the early to mid-afternoon, when snow may fall over 3 cm per hour in some areas, mainly on the Avalon Peninsula and locations directly adjacent. The snow will ease Wednesday evening before ending as flurries early in the overnight. Driving conditions will become challenging for much of eastern Newfoundland on Wednesday afternoon.
Due to the expected snowfall, the Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander has issued a Snowfall Warning for the following areas:
- The Avalon Peninsula
- Clarenville and vicinity
- The Bonavista Peninsula
.Total snowfall will be in the 10 to 20 cm range, except 30 cm over higher terrain. Expect closer to 15 cm for the Clarenville area and the Bonavista Peninsula
The timing of this will be Wednesday afternoon and evening.
The remarks in the alert are as follows: After a short period of rain, several hours of snow, at times heavy, is expected. Accumulations will vary considerably over short distances, with the highest accumulations occurring over elevated terrain. Anyone considering travel should be prepared for rapidly changing conditions.
Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.
Snowfall warnings are issued when significant snowfall is expected.
A Special Weather Statement remains in effect for the following areas:
- The Burin Peninsula
- Bonavista North
- Terra Nova
- Gander and vicinity
These areas will see snow during the same time, but generally, 5-10 cm can be expected, after a period of rain Wednesday morning or early afternoon.