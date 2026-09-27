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Weather Forecast: Sunday, September 27

St. John's

News, Weather

Skies clear across much of Newfoundland today, while Happy Valley–Goose Bay will see morning cloud before clearing this afternoon. Here’s your weather forecast.

St. John’s / Bonavista

Today
Clearing this morning in St. John’s. West wind 20 km/h becomes north 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 16. Bonavista will also clear this morning, with southwest wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 12, except 16 inland and where winds blow off the land. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight
Clouds increase this evening in St. John’s before clearing ahead of morning. North wind 20 km/h gusting to 40 becomes light before morning. Low 4 with a risk of frost. Bonavista will see increasing cloud early this evening before clearing after midnight. Winds become light near midnight. Low 6, except 1 in low-lying areas, with patchy frost.

Mon, Sept. 28
Sunny in St. John’s with north wind 20 km/h developing in the morning. High 12. Bonavista will also be sunny with a high of 14. UV index 4 or moderate.

South Coast

Today
Cloudy skies become a mix of sun and cloud this morning in Channel-Port aux Basques. Fog patches dissipate this morning. Wind becomes north 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 18. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight
Clearing this evening. North wind 20 km/h becomes southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 overnight, except calm in low-lying areas. Low 7, except 3 in low-lying areas, with a risk of frost.

Mon, Sept. 28
Sunny skies become a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Southeast wind 30 km/h gusting to 50 early in the morning becomes east 20 km/h gusting to 40 and then southeast 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 13. UV index 5 or moderate.

Central

Today
Clearing early this morning in Gander. Southwest wind 20 km/h becomes northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 14, with temperatures falling to 9 this afternoon. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight
Mainly cloudy skies clear near midnight, with fog patches developing before morning. North wind 20 km/h gusting to 40 becomes light this evening. Low 4, except zero in low-lying areas, with patchy frost.

Mon, Sept. 28
Sunny with morning fog patches dissipating. High 15. UV index 4 or moderate.

West Coast

Today
Clearing this morning in Corner Brook, with fog patches dissipating. Wind becomes north 20 km/h early this afternoon. High 16. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight
Clear. North wind 20 km/h becomes light this evening. Low 5, except 1 in low-lying areas, with patchy frost.

Mon, Sept. 28
Sunny. High 17. UV index 4 or moderate.

Northern Peninsula

Today
Increasing cloudiness near noon in St. Anthony. Wind becomes northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning and north 20 km/h near noon. High 12. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight
Clearing this evening. Low 5, except 1 in low-lying areas, with patchy frost.

Mon, Sept. 28
Sunny. Southwest wind 20 km/h gusting to 40 develops in the afternoon. High 15. UV index 3 or moderate.

Happy Valley–Goose Bay

Today
Increasing cloudiness early this morning before clearing this afternoon. Northwest wind 20 km/h becomes light near noon. High 15. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight
Clear with a low of 3 and a risk of frost.

Mon, Sept. 28
Sunny. Wind becomes southwest 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 20. UV index 3 or moderate.

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