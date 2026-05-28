Thursday looks a lot like Wednesday, simply put for Newfoundland and Labrador

Weather May 28th, 2026

Ryan Harding, NTV Weather Centre

The daytime highs look similar, the cloud cover and RDF mornings remain in the same regions and that cool northeast wind, gusting 20-40 km/h, is back for another cool late-May day across the island.

Thursday morning does start with some areas slightly below the zero mark, meaning, the morning drizzle for some across Central Newfoundland and the North Avalon could come in the form of freezing drizzle momentarily.

Goose Cove, Melisa Troy

As well, frost is a possibility Thursday morning on the north and east facing sides of the island.

Just like Wednesday, the afternoon offers opportunity for sunny breaks. In fact, to be fair, the clouds have a wider gap through Thursday – leaving the clouds mostly to the coastlines into the afternoon.

Like Wednesday, Newfoundland’s West Coast will spend much of the day in a sun and cloud mix, with clearing skies through the morning.

Newfoundland and Labrador’s daytime highs for Thursday

Extra cloud for Labrador West Thursday

There is plenty of sun to go around Labrador Thursday, breaking open early. Extra cloud looks to build cover over Labrador West longer, breaking up an otherwise lovely day. You’re likely to see brief moments of light rain in Labrador City specifically.

Cooler temperatures and lower daytime high ceilings settle in on the coastline with a northeast wind compared to the southeast wind benefitting communities inland.