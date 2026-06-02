Sun and cloud mix brings chance of light rain across Newfoundland and Labrador Tuesday

Weather June 2nd, 2026

Ryan Harding, NTV Weather Centre

Moments of light rain shared across Newfoundland Tuesday before clearing skies and warm up

The sun comes and goes across Newfoundland Tuesday, with moments of increased cloud cover bringing the potential for on again, off again, light rain.

Regardless of where you are on the island Tuesday, you’re likely to see a mix of conditions, none lasting overly long. West Coast and Central Newfoundland see the chance of light showers increase into the afternoon, while it trickles further east closer to the supper hour.

The positive is that biting north wind finally starts to make a turn throughout the day, shifting south and offering a glimpse of hope in the three day forecast with temperatures returning to double digits. However, not before one more bitter cold start to Tuesday morning with wind chills feeling colder on the eastern side before the directions shifts.

Newfoundland and Labrador’s daytime highs for Tuesday

Sun and Cloud in Labrador Tuesday bookended by light precipitation

Despite double digit highs in Coastal Labrador, Tuesday starts with the chance of flurries left over from the overnight, with another cool morning. For some, the morning base temperature will be below zero.

The bulk of Tuesday is spent with a mix of sun and increasing cloud, however, most regions have the chance at 2-4 mm or so in rain come evening.