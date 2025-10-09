NTV Weather Update | October 9, 2025

Search opener Search for:

Anchor Point Appleton Aquaforte Arnold's Cove Avondale Badger Baie Verte Bauline Bay Bulls Bay de Verde Bay L'Argent Bay Roberts Beachside Bellburns Belleoram Birchy Bay Bird Cove Bishop's Cove Bishop's Falls Bonavista Botwood Branch Brent's Cove Brighton Brigus Bryant's Cove Buchans Burgeo Burin Burlington Burnt Islands Campbellton Cape Broyle Cape Race Carbonear Carmanville Cartwright Cartwright Junction Centreville-Wareham-Trinity Chance Cove Change Islands Channel-Port aux Basques Chapel Arm Charlottetown (Labrador) Clarenville Clarke's Beach Coachman's Cove Colliers Come By Chance Comfort Cove-Newstead Conception Bay South Conception Harbour Conche Cook's Harbour Cormack Corner Brook Cottlesville Cow Head Cox's Cove Crow Head Cupids Daniel's Harbour Deer Lake Dover Duntara Eastport Elliston Embree Englee English Harbour East Fermeuse Ferryland Flatrock Gambo Gander Garnish Gaultois Gillams Glenburnie-Birchy Head-Shoal Brook Glenwood Glovertown Goose Cove East Grand Bank Grand Falls-Windsor Grand Le Pierre Greenspond Hampden Hant's Harbour Happy Adventure Happy Valley-Goose Bay Harbour Breton Harbour Grace Harbour Main-Chapel's Cove-Lakeview Hawke's Bay Heart's Content Heart's Delight-Islington Heart's Desire Hermitage-Sandyville Holyrood Howley Hughes Brook Humber Arm South Indian Bay Irishtown-Summerside Isle aux Morts Jackson's Arm Keels King's Cove King's Point Kippens La Scie Labrador City Lamaline L'Anse au Clair L'Anse au Loup Lark Harbour Lawn Leading Tickles Lewisporte Little Bay Little Bay East Little Burnt Bay Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove Long Harbour-Mount Arlington Heights Lourdes Lumsden Marystown Massey Drive McIvers Meadows Middle Arm Miles Cove Millertown Milltown-Head of Bay d'Espoir Ming's Bight Mount Carmel-Mitchells Brook-St. Catherine's Mount Moriah Mount Pearl Musgrave Harbour Musgravetown New Perlican New-Wes-Valley Nippers Harbour Norman's Cove-Long Cove Norris Arm Norris Point North River North West River Northern Arm Old Perlican Pacquet Paradise Parker's Cove Parson's Pond Pasadena Peterview Petty Harbour-Maddox Cove Pilley's Island Pinware Placentia Point au Gaul Point Lance Point Leamington Point May Point of Bay Pool's Cove Port Anson Port au Choix Port au Port East Port au Port West-Aguathuna-Felix Cove Port Blandford Port Hope Simpson Port Kirwan Port Rexton Port Saunders Portugal Cove South Portugal Cove-St. Philip's Pouch Cove Raleigh Ramea Red Bay Red Harbour Reidville Rencontre East Renews-Cappahayden River of Ponds Riverhead Robert's Arm Rocky Harbour Roddickton-Bide Arm Rose Blanche-Harbour Le Cou Rushoon Salmon Cove Salvage Sandringham Sandy Cove Seal Cove, F.B. Seal Cove, W.B. Small Point-Adam's Cove-Blackhead-Broad Cove South Brook South River Southern Harbour Spaniard's Bay Springdale St. Alban's St. Anthony St. Bernard's-Jacques Fontaine St. Brendan's St. Bride's St. George's St. Jacques-Coomb's Cove St. John's St. Joseph's St. Lawrence St. Lewis St. Lunaire-Griquet St. Mary's St. Pauls St. Shott's St. Vincent's-St. Stephen's-Peter's River Stephenville Terra Nova Terra Nova (National Park) Torbay Trepassey Twillingate Victoria Wabana Wabush Lake Wesleyville Witless Bay Woody Point Winterland Wreckhouse