NTV Weather Update | October 9, 2025 Please enable JavaScriptplay-rounded-fill LinkEmbedCopy and paste this HTML code into your webpage to embed. Weather October 9th, 2025 Related Articles October 01, 2025 NTV Weather Update | October 1, 2025 Read more October 01, 2025 Cooler day ahead with clouds moving in Read more September 30, 2025 Unsettled weather is expected across the province Read more September 29, 2025 Unsettled day expected across the province Read more September 26, 2025 NTV Weather Update | September 26, 2025 Read more September 26, 2025 Wet and windy start to the weekend Read more