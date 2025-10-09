Weather

Weather

NTV Weather Update | October 9, 2025

video
play-rounded-fill

Weather

Related Articles

NTV Weather Update | October 1, 2025
Read more
Cooler day ahead with clouds moving in
Read more
Unsettled weather is expected across the province
Read more
Unsettled day expected across the province
Read more
NTV Weather Update | September 26, 2025
Read more
Wet and windy start to the weekend
Read more
Back to top