NTV Weather Update | October 23, 2025 Please enable JavaScriptplay-rounded-fill LinkEmbedCopy and paste this HTML code into your webpage to embed. Weather October 23rd, 2025 Related Articles October 17, 2025 Showers and drizzle across the province today Read more October 16, 2025 NTV Weather Update | October 16, 2025 Read more October 16, 2025 Overcast today with showers for some Read more October 15, 2025 Cloudy skies today for most of the province Read more October 14, 2025 A beautiful fall day expected across the province Read more