Weather

Weather

NTV Weather Update | February 11, 2026

video
play-rounded-fill

Weather

Related Articles

Back at it. Limited totals for Avalon Thursday, higher totals expected further north
Read more
NTV Morning Weather Checkpoint
Read more
NTV Weather Update | February 10, 2026
Read more
A little bit of everything mid-week ahead of next snow accumulation
Read more
NTV Weather Update | February 9, 2026
Read more
Province-wide break from wild weather stretch
Read more
Back to top