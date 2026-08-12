Showers emphasized in Northern Peninsula and South Labrador Wednesday
NTV Weather Centre
Morning rain reaches the 15-30 mm range for the Northern Peninsula and south coast of Labrador Wednesday, lasting into the early afternoon.
The rest of the province shares in light rain passed around breaking up a mostly cloudy day with periods of sunny breaks.
Temperatures range from the mid and high teens to the low 20’s as a south wind gusts 20-40 km/h for most regions.
Light rain outside of the south coast shows up across Labrador in limited totals, highlighted by a supper hour rinse in Labrador West.
Newfoundland and Labrador daytime highs for Wednesday
Three-day outlook