More sun and above average temperatures across most of Newfoundland and Labrador Friday

Weather September 25th, 2026

Ryan Harding, NTV Weather Centre

Clear skies across Newfoundland once more on Friday

Though the high-pressure system starts to break further north in Labrador, the skies remain clear across Newfoundland as a whole through Friday for a day full of sun.

The wind not only reduces in strength along the way, but slowly shifts to a north wind which will take affect through the afternoon and limit daytime highs for some north-facing communities and cool off the day quickly for eastern Newfoundland.

Newfoundland and Labrador daytime highs for Friday

Light cloud enters Labrador offering sun and cloud Friday

With the high-pressure system closing it’s gap, some cloud enters into Labrador from the north.

The cloud spends Friday moving down the coastline and into Labrador West but still offering up sun and cloud and completely clearing once more on the coast by late afternoon.

A north wind follows that, specifically along Labrador’s coast, limiting some daytime highs.