Clear skies across Newfoundland and Labrador Wednesday
Ryan Harding, NTV Weather Centre
Fall-like temperatures before a summer-like end of week across Newfoundland Wednesday
A high-pressure system settled in over the province by Wednesday morning, meaning clear skies and plenty of sun for all.
There is a north wind shifting west by the end of the day gusting on average of 20-45 km/h with the highest gusts being found on the further north regions.
Newfoundland and Labrador daytime highs for Wednesday
Sun shines across Labrador warming Wednesday along the way
That same high-pressure system holds over Labrador clearing skies.
With the help of a southwest wind, the temperatures look to get above average through the afternoon.
Those winds do gust 40-50 km/h along the coastlines.