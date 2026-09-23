Clear skies across Newfoundland and Labrador Wednesday

Weather September 23rd, 2026

Ryan Harding, NTV Weather Centre

Fall-like temperatures before a summer-like end of week across Newfoundland Wednesday

A high-pressure system settled in over the province by Wednesday morning, meaning clear skies and plenty of sun for all.

There is a north wind shifting west by the end of the day gusting on average of 20-45 km/h with the highest gusts being found on the further north regions.

Newfoundland and Labrador daytime highs for Wednesday

Sun shines across Labrador warming Wednesday along the way

That same high-pressure system holds over Labrador clearing skies.

With the help of a southwest wind, the temperatures look to get above average through the afternoon.

Those winds do gust 40-50 km/h along the coastlines.