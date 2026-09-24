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Clear skies and summer-like temperatures spoil Newfoundland and Labrador Thursday

Weather

Ryan Harding, NTV Weather Centre

Sun warms Newfoundland and Labrador back into the 20’s for some Thursday

Thursday’s forecast is as easy as it gets folks!

That high-pressure system holds over the entire province, keeping skies clear of almost any cloud cover.

More sun, means a longer runway for temperatures to hit their top potential which, for some, looks to jump over the 20 mark once more.

Wind remains from the west, gusting 20-40 km/h for most, tipping over the 50 km/h mark late afternoon for parts of the Northern Peninsula and Labrador’s coastline.

Newfoundland and Labrador’s daytime highs for Thursday

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