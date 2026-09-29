Light rain breaks sunny streak for parts of Newfoundland and Labrador Tuesday

Weather September 29th, 2026

Ryan Harding, NTV Weather Centre

West Coast Newfoundland sees Tuesday’s first showers

Cloud starts to cross the island early Tuesday morning, bringing showers with it as the day goes on.

The first showers appear on the West and South West coast at times Tuesday morning, late morning the further north you go.

Central regions have the possibility of light passing showers by the afternoon through the night while the Burin Peninsula and Eastern Newfoundland can anticipate mid to late evening periods of light rain.

All regions are looking at a modest 1-3 mm of rain to fall Tuesday under relatively light winds gust 15-30 km/h, with the very top of the Northern Peninsula experiencing gusts closer to 40 km/h.

Newfoundland and Labrador daytime highs for Tuesday

Sun and cloud continues across Labrador Tuesday

The rain looks to stick down in Newfoundland Tuesday, while the sun and cloud continues across Labrador with above seasonal temperatures.

The day starts partly cloudy for most regions, with the skies clearing up as the day goes on lasting into the evening.

For most, a light southwest wind helps fuel temperatures into the high-teens, while some coastal communities see a northwest wind, limiting the highs closer to the ten degree mark.