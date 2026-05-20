Light rain across parts of Newfoundland Wednesday while Labrador flirts with snow

Weather May 20th, 2026

Ryan Harding, NTV Weather Centre

Newfoundland’s light rain comes in waves on Wednesday, waiting until the final moments over the overnight to reach the eastern side of the island.

In fact, the northern side of the Avalon will likely even spend parts of Wednesday with sunny breaks.

Wednesday’s rain for Newfoundland mostly stays west and south

For Newfoundland’s West Coast, South Coast and Northern Peninsula, the rain comes in three waves, totaling a manageable 5-10 mm. They come morning, afternoon and night, with breaks of cloud in between.

The winds stay below average most of the day, increase from the southeast in Corner Brook specifically in the evening. These winds from a cooler direction limit the day time highs, with double digits reachable by end of day for some but not all once the wind shifts directly south.

Limited light rain across rest of Newfoundland Wednesday

Most of the rain in those waves tapper off as they move east. The third and final evening dose of rain has the best opportunity to reach into central as a measurable rainfall.

The Avalon, where we are likely to see moments of sun, is likely going to wait until the overnight to see some light rain pass through, clearing by Thursday sunrise.

Similarly to the west and north, these region’s warmest moments will likely be on the back end of the day, with the shift in wind direction.

Newfoundland and Labrador’s daytime highs for Wednesday

Wednesday brings mix of rain and snow for parts of Labrador over next 48-hours

Those positive temperatures shown above may be the day time highs, however, the day is spent riding the warm and cold rollercoaster as wind changes across Labrador with the low-pressure system moving across.

Labrador West and Happy Valley-Goose Bay is likely to see 1-3 cm of snow while 5-10 mm of rain transitions in and out and various times.

The low-pressure system’s northeast wind is going to drop the temperature, more significantly along coastal Labrador Wednesday night into Thursday, bringing the potential for 5-10 plus cm for some areas,