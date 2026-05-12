NTV Weather Update | May 13, 2026 Weather May 12th, 2026 Related Articles May 12, 2026 Rainy Tuesday ahead for large portion of province Read more May 12, 2026 NTV Morning Weather Checkpoint Read more May 11, 2026 NTV Weather Update | May 11, 2026 Read more May 11, 2026 Heavy rain and fog ahead for much of the island Read more May 10, 2026 NTV Weather Update | May 10, 2026 Read more May 06, 2026 Many coastlines see drizzle and fog in Newfoundland while sun stretches inland as Wednesday unfolds Read more