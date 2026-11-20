Weather November 20th, 2026

Ryan Harding, NTV Weather Centre

Cloudy but warmer Friday holds light showers for parts of Newfoundland

A southwest wind brings temperatures back slightly above seasonally across Newfoundland Friday. That wind picks up as it moves across the island, average gusts between 40-60 km/h.

The wind is also bringing in further cloud cover and some fog to the south coast.

Some light rain is expected to be found moving across communities on the north facing side through the afternoon, after some light wet flurries spend the morning for the top regions of the Northern Peninsula.

Daytime highs for Newfoundland and Labrador Friday

Labrador warms Friday only to cool again for mixed end to the week

By Friday morning, the same southwest wind is warming Labrador just as a weakened band of precipitation is moving across the region.

The morning is expected to be warm enough in Labrador West and Happy Valley-Goose Bay to see the final hours of the precipitation to fall as light rain, while the coastline is expecting anywhere from 1-3 cm in the morning before seeing the warm up and transition in light rainfall.

That wind shares similar speeds of 40-60 km/h. However, as Friday rolls on, the wind shifts back to the northwest, cooling communities down through the afternoon.