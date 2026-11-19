Weather November 19th, 2026

Ryan Harding, NTV Weather Centre

Cooler Thursday despite sun breaking out across Newfoundland

It’s the return of the pesky northwest wind that keeps temperatures cooler Thursday. Some communities daytime high is actually cooler than the previous evening’s low.

The modest, albeit cold, wind gusts 20-40 km/h on average but does help push the clouds along and open the island up to a day of sun and cloud.

Daytime highs for Newfoundland and Labrador

Mixed precipitation moves towards Labrador Thursday

Labrador welcomes Thursday with cooler temperatures but sunny skies.

The wind spends the day shift south and warming up the Big Land while also bringing in cloud cover.

In that cloud cover will be a weakened system on it’s way from Western Canada.

As it’s entering Labrador City, the temperature is dancing at the zero mark, meaning anywhere from 1-5 cm of snow and 2-4 mm of rain.

It takes until the overnight to make the journey across Labrador as a whole, bringing 2-5 cm of snow through the cooler, sunless, hours.