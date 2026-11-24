Weather November 24th, 2026

Ryan Harding, NTV Weather Centre

Full weather-spectrum ahead Tuesday for Newfoundland amid wind changes

As always, it’s all in the wind today when it comes to the weather.

A warm southwest wind has some communities aiming for double-digit highs again , specifically on the eastern side of the island. However, a cooler northwest wind is coming behind it.

We start with some sun for western and central Newfoundland, while eastern Newfoundland clings to a damp cloud a little longer. Though some sunny breaks are possible.

As the cloud comes together over the island as a whole, we do see some precipitation move in.

For the western side, it’s likely to be cold enough early enough to see some snow accumulate with the highest totals expected in the Gros Morne region.

Further east, the temperature is dropping as some rain moves through. This means communities like Clarenville through to the Bonavista Peninsula and eventually the Avalon, will see some wet snow in a bit of a mix.

Daytime highs for Newfoundland and Labrador Tuesday

Snow shifts across Labrador as temperatures swing again Tuesday

Makkovik still finds itself under a weather statement as it leads the way in potential snowfall by end of day, left over from last night.

Labrador City is on the other side of the snow and even has some moments of sun to look forward to.

Meanwhile, snowfall is still anticipated in Chruchill Falls through to Happy Valley-Goose Bay while it takes the day it also make it’s way down the coastline, finishing in Cartwright likely as a transitional mix.