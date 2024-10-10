Eddie's Update Weather

Weather improves today behind departing rain

Posted: October 10, 2024 8:57 am
By Eddie Sheerr

Newfoundland’s Forecast

Thursday

Periods of rain on the Avalon Peninsula, with generally a mix of sun and cloud to the west. Skies will learn on the Avalon early this afternoon. There will be a few showers on and near the West Coast.

  • Highs in the lower to middle teens

Friday

Scattered showers Island-wide, but most numerous on the West Coast. Mostly cloudy.

  • Highs of 10 to 12

Saturday

Scattered showers, most numerous on the West Coast. Mostly cloudy.

  • Highs of 10 to 12

Sunday

Scattered showers, most numerous near the West Coast. Mostly cloudy.

  • Highs near 10

Monday

Sun and cloud across the Island.

  • Highs near 10

Labrador’s Forecast

Thursday

Showers in the west and north. Scattered in the east and southeast under mostly cloudy skies.

  • Highs of 5 to 10

Friday

Periods of rain and showers.

  • Highs of 6 west to 10 in the east

Saturday

Showers and flurries in the west under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers on the coast under mostly cloudy skies.

  • Highs near 3 in the west and lower teens on the coast

Sunday

Showers on the coast and sun and cloud in the west.

  • Highs near 7

Monday

Scattered showers in the east, with a mix of sun and cloud in the east.

  • Highs near 5

