Weather improves today behind departing rain

Newfoundland’s Forecast
Thursday
Periods of rain on the Avalon Peninsula, with generally a mix of sun and cloud to the west. Skies will learn on the Avalon early this afternoon. There will be a few showers on and near the West Coast.
- Highs in the lower to middle teens
Friday
Scattered showers Island-wide, but most numerous on the West Coast. Mostly cloudy.
- Highs of 10 to 12
Saturday
Scattered showers, most numerous on the West Coast. Mostly cloudy.
- Highs of 10 to 12
Sunday
Scattered showers, most numerous near the West Coast. Mostly cloudy.
- Highs near 10
Monday
Sun and cloud across the Island.
- Highs near 10
Labrador’s Forecast
Thursday
Showers in the west and north. Scattered in the east and southeast under mostly cloudy skies.
- Highs of 5 to 10
Friday
Periods of rain and showers.
- Highs of 6 west to 10 in the east
Saturday
Showers and flurries in the west under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers on the coast under mostly cloudy skies.
- Highs near 3 in the west and lower teens on the coast
Sunday
Showers on the coast and sun and cloud in the west.
- Highs near 7
Monday
Scattered showers in the east, with a mix of sun and cloud in the east.
- Highs near 5