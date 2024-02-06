Weather improves for Wednesday across N.L.

The weather across the Province will improve for Wednesday as the storm that drove the rain and snow across the Island for the last several days finally departs. Looking into the long-range, meaning the next 5 days, there is very little impactful weather in the forecast. The next chance of snow or rain across the Island will be late in the weekend or early next week. Temperatures will remain near or above normal in the interim.
