On Thursday, September 7, there will be a scheduled water shut-off in the Town of Carbonear.

The shut-off will begin at 8:00 a.m. and will impact all areas of town and residents can expect the water to be gone for most of the day.

Traffic control will be in place on Valley Road while the contractor completes scheduled work. Motorists are asked to reduce speed in the area and obey signage and flagspersons.

Updates will be provided when available.