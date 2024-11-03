Wanted man arrested after brief foot chase with police

Around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, RNC officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the east end of St. John’s for failing to have a license plate attached. It was also discovered that the vehicle was uninsured.

The 28-year-old female driver was issued two summary offence tickets for both infractions, however the 25-year-old male passenger fled the vehicle on foot. He was apprehended shortly after. The male had two outstanding warrants for his arrest and was charged additionally with obstruction for providing a false name. The male was held to appear in court this morning.

The vehicle was impounded.