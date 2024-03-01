Virtual ERs over the next week at two health sites

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services advises the public of temporary changes to emergency services at the Connaigre Peninsula Health Centre and the Dr. Y.K. Jeon Kittiwake Health Centre.

There will be a virtual ER at the Connaigre Peninsula Health Centre in Harbour Breton today from 8:00 a.m. until Saturday at 8:00 a.m. and on Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. until Thursday at 8:00 a.m.

At the Dr. Y.K. Jeon Kittiwake Health Centre in New-Wes-Valley, there will be a virtual ER from 8:00 a.m. today to March 8 at 8:00 a.m.