Red Dress Day honours missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls

May 5 is Red Dress day, a day to honour and remember Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.
Post Views: 60
You Might also like
-
Man who lost father seeks changes on Veterans Memorial HighwayBy Kyle Brookings — May 5, 2024
A man who lost his father in a collision on the Veterans Memorial Highway is…Post Views: 120
-
Former prosecutor says expansion of electronic monitoring doesn’t go far enoughBy Rosie Mullaley — May 5, 2024
The province is spending money to expand the electronic monitoring program for offenders released from…Post Views: 75
-
Gander will have to wait before province can help turn former church into emergency housingBy Colleen Lewis — May 5, 2024
It looks like Gander will have to wait before the province will be able to…Post Views: 71