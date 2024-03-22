Virtual ERs operating at the A.M. Guy Memorial Health Centre and Connaigre Peninsula Health Centre

There will be a virtual ER operating at the A.M. Guy Memorial Health Centre in Buchans due to human resource challenges beginning today.

From today until Wednesday, March 27 at 8:00 a.m. the area will be served by a healthcare professional onsite, as well as a physician or nurse practitioner by video.

There is also a Virtual ER at the Connaigre Peninsula Health Centre in Harbour Breton due to human resource challenges over the next week.

A virtual ER will be operating today until Saturday at 8:00 a.m., from 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday to Wednesday at 8:00 a.m. and on Thursday, March 28 from 8:00 a.m. until Friday at 8:00 a.m.

Residents can proceed to the ER at Connaigre Peninsula Health Centre as usual. There will be a health-care professional onsite.