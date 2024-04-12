Virtual ERs in place at three health sites in Central Newfoundland

There will be virtual ERs operating at three health sites in central Newfoundland.

At the A.M. Guy Memorial Health Centre, there will be a virtual ER from today at 8:00 a.m. until Saturday at 8:00 a.m. From Monday at 8:00 a.m. until Tuesday at 11:00 p.m., and until 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

At the Baie Verte Peninsula Health Centre, there will be a virtual ER from today at 8:00 a.m. until Monday at 8:00 a.m., Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. until Wednesday at 8:00 a.m., and Thursday at 8:00 a.m. until Friday at 8:00 a.m.

A virtual ER will be in place from Friday, April 12 at 8:00 a.m. until Friday, April 19 at 8:00 a.m. at the Connaigre Peninsula Health Centre.