RCMP and RNC investigates crime spree from St. John’s to Clarenville

RCMP NL and the RNC in St. John’s are investigating a number of crimes that occurred between St. John’s and Clarenville yesterday.

Police are searching for four individuals.

At approximately 11:00 a.m. on Monday, RCMP were notified by the RNC of a theft of gas that had just occurred at Barbour’s Irving on the Trans-Canada Highway (TCH) near St. John’s. The vehicle involved, a blue Volkswagon Jetta, was reported stolen from a residence on Seaborn Street in St. John’s sometime between April 25-27, 2024. The car is also believed to have been used during the commission of a theft from a sporting goods store in Churchill Square in St. John’s on April 26.

RCMP officers from Holyrood and Whitbourne patrolled the highway searching for the stolen vehicle, which was located by Whitbourne RCMP heading west on the TCH. The vehicle failed to stop and continued west at a high rate of speed.

Shortly after 1:00 p.m., Clarenville RCMP received a report of theft of merchandise from Coastal Outdoors in Clarenville. Two men entered the store and stole a quantity of clothing apparel. They departed the area in the stolen Volkswagon. Clarenville RCMP responded. The vehicle and occupants were not located.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. RCMP NL received a report of suspicious activity on the TCH near Whitbourne. A vehicle, matching the description of the stolen vehicle, was parked on the eastbound shoulder of the highway with a flat tire. Four occupants in their twenties, two men and two women, were seen walking away from the vehicle carrying garbage bags of unknown items.

RCMP officers from Whitbourne, Bay Roberts and Holyrood Detachments, as well as RCMP Police Dog Services, attended the scene and seized the stolen vehicle. A track was established and followed by Police Dog Services, which led officers further down the highway where it is believed the suspects were picked up by another motorist.

Surveillance images of the two male suspects are attached. The RCMP and RNC are looking to identify these men, as well as two unknown female who were occupants of the stolen vehicle during the crimes.

The investigation is continuing.