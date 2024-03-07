Virtual ER Rufus Guinchard Health Centre

There will be a temporary change of service at the Rufus Guinchard Health Centre in Port Saunders today.

From 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. there will be a virtual ER due to human resources challenges.

When the virtual ER is operating, residents can proceed to the Rufus Guinchard Health Centre where there will be a healthcare provider available to support patient care on-site and assist with virtual care.

As required, patients would be transported to the nearest hospital to further manage their needs.