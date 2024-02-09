Virtual ER Availability at Dr. Y. K. Jeon Kittiwake Health Centre

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services has advised the public of temporary changes to the availability of emergency services at Dr. Y.K. Jeon Kittiwake Health Centre in New-Wes-Valley due to human resource challenges.

On-site emergency services are being supported through a Virtual ER physician from Friday, February 9 at 8:00 a.m. until Friday, February 16 at 8:00 a.m.

When a Virtual ER is operating, residents can proceed to the emergency department as usual. There will be a health-care professional onsite.