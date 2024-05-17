News

Police conduct speeding blitz ahead of Victoria Day long weekend

Posted: May 17, 2024 9:55 pm
By Beth Penney



video
play-sharp-fill

Police conducted a speeding blitz this afternoon on the Trans Canada Highway.

As NTV’s Beth Penney tells us, in just a two hour span, more than thirty speeding tickets were issued.

Post Views: 16

Scroll to top Hide picture