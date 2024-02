Beginning today at 8:00 a.m. until Friday, February 16 at 8:00 a.m. there will be a virtual ER at the A.M. Guy Memorial Health Centre in Buchans.

The temporary changes are due to human resource challenges.

The ER will continue to be open but will be supported through a Virtual ER physician. Residents can proceed to the ER at A.M. Guy Memorial Health Centre as usual.