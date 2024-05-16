Moose killed, no other injuries, following collision on Outer Ring Road

A moose-vehicle collision on the Outer Ring Road on Thursday evening killed the animal and caused moderate damage to the vehicle involved.

The collision happened at about 8:00 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway, between Team Gushue Highway and Allandale Road. An SUV towing a trailer struck the animal near the crest of a hill, which caused moderate damage to the front of the vehicle. The animal succumbed to injuries sustained from the impact a short while after the collision took place.

There were no other injuries reported. It was foggy in fading daylight at the time of the collision. Traffic was slowed in the area until the animal and damaged vehicle could be removed.

