The emergency department at the Dr. Y.K. Jeon Kittiwake Health Centre in New-Wes-Valley will be closed and have virtual ER services over the next few days due to human resource challenges.

Today, there will be a virtual ER until 6:00 p.m. until Sunday.

Then on Monday, there will be a virtual ER at 8:00 a.m. until Friday at 8:00 a.m.