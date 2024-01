There will be several disruptions to emergency services at Connaigre Peninsula Health Centre in Harbour Breton due to human resource challenges starting today.

This weekend there will be a Virtual ER beginning this morning at 8:00 a.m. until Sunday at 6:00 p.m.

On Monday, there will be a Virtual ER at 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and a temporary closure at 6:00 p.m. until Tuesday at 8:00 a.m.

On Wednesday, January 17 there will be a Virtual ER at 8:00 a.m. until Thursday at 8:00 a.m.